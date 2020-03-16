Four New Navy Ships Outfitted with LED Lighting

LED lighting tube and fixture products will be installed in four new navy ships through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program that allows US allied countries to purchase defense articles and services. Energy Focus has been awarded the contract and expects to deliver on the it beginning in the second quarter of 2020 with completion expected by the end of 2021.

The contract is valued at approximately $1.7 million. The products are all US Navy-approved. This news follows the company’s recent $3.4 million order to provide LED lighting products for existing US Navy ships.

And, just last month, the US Navy announced it will implement a $58 million energy resiliency project at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine. This energy savings performance contract (ESPC) features on-site generation, battery storage, and microgrid controls to address the Navy’s priority of maximizing energy security at the Shipyard while reducing energy costs. Because ESPCs leverage the guaranteed savings the projects generate to secure third-party financing, the Navy will not have to contribute up-front funding during the project’s implementation phase.