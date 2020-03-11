Global Waste-to-Energy Market to Grow 6.45% Annually to 2025

The world market for waste-to-energy (WtE) is expected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.45% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. This is according to a recent report by Research and Markets.

The report notes that an increasing amount of waste generation and growing concern for its management to meet the need for sustainable urban living, along with an increased focus on non-fossil fuel sources of energy are driving the adoption of waste-to-energy market.

The market is restrained by the expensive nature of incinerators, particularly as energy prices decline and a number of plants are unable to cover operating costs. Further, several European countries and Japan are planning to focus more on recycling, which saves three to five times more energy and hence, restraining the waste-to-energy market.

The global waste-to-energy (WtE) market is fragmented in nature. The key players in this market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Waste Management, A2A, Veolia Environment, Hitachi Zosen Corp, China Everbright International, and China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company.

Key highlights from the report:

Thermal technology is expected to dominate the waste-to-energy market in 2019, owing to the increasing development in the incineration and gasification technologies, as well as the increasing amount of waste generated, especially from the growing economies of Asia-Pacific.

Emerging waste-to-energy technologies, such as Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE), which is four times more efficient in terms of electricity generation, with additional benefits of no emission discharge and effluence problems at plant sites, are expected to create significant opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

Asia Pacific dominated the market across the globe, with the majority of demand coming from China and Japan.

Major Market Trends: