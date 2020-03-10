Goldman Sachs Forms Joint Venture to Develop Commercial-Scale Solar Projects for C&I Customers

TELOS Clean Energy announced today the closing of a joint venture with Goldman Sachs‘ Alternative Energy Investing Group to develop, construct, own, and operate distributed solar power projects. The solar projects will be expected to sell power to commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

Goldman Sachs can invest up to $275 million to finance the activities of the joint venture and own assets, combining financing provided by several parties via tax equity, debt, and sponsor investments into a single capital source. TELOS Clean Energy will provide the development and construction necessary to originate, execute, and manage the portfolio.

The joint venture brings on former partners of Greenskies Renewable Energy, including TELOS’ CEO Andrew Chester and head of business development Michael Daly.