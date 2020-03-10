Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Goldman Sachs Forms Joint Venture to Develop Commercial-Scale Solar Projects for C&I Customers

(Credit: Pixabay)

TELOS Clean Energy announced today the closing of a joint venture with Goldman Sachs‘ Alternative Energy Investing Group to develop, construct, own, and operate distributed solar power projects. The solar projects will be expected to sell power to commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

Goldman Sachs can invest up to $275 million to finance the activities of the joint venture and own assets, combining financing provided by several parties via tax equity, debt, and sponsor investments into a single capital source. TELOS Clean Energy will provide the development and construction necessary to originate, execute, and manage the portfolio.

The joint venture brings on former partners of Greenskies Renewable Energy, including TELOS’ CEO Andrew Chester and head of business development Michael Daly.

Whitepapers

An investment guide for energy management and energy infrastructure upgrade projects

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

New York State Energy Storage Adoption Grows Faster than Expected
Live-Auction Energy Procurement Achieves Record Results, Says Energy Company
Naval Submarine Base in Connecticut to Implement $83 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract
Reykjavik Data Center Signs 100% Renewable Energy Deal
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.