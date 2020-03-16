Harnessing Digital Solutions to Improve Product Sustainability and Supply Chain Transparency

Stakeholder influence continues to pressure organizations to improve sustainability measures within their operations and across the supply chain. Investors, shareholders, customers, and regulatory bodies demand more transparency in how products and packaging are manufactured. In response, organizations are reaching upstream into their supply chain to better understand the entire value stream.
Join this webinar to understand how digital transformation can enable an organization to address these complexities through cross-functional collaboration, process optimization, and a management systems approach.
|Speakers
|
Donovan Hornsby
VP & Corporate Strategy Executive
Gensuite LLC
Donavan Hornsby is Vice President & Corporate Strategy Executive at Gensuite LLC, software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of Gensuite®, the award-winning suite of cloud-based software solutions enabling compliance and management systems excellence across EHS, Sustainability, Quality, Security, Responsible Sourcing, and Product Stewardship. Donavan leads Gensuite’s market development and product innovation strategies. Prior to Gensuite’s spin out from General Electric Company in 2010, he served as a consultant to GE’s EHS&S organization starting in 2001. Donavan received his MBA with distinction from the University of Louisville and his undergraduate degree from DePauw University. Outside of his professional commitments, he leads a non-profit organization, working with landowners to protect and conserve land with special natural, agricultural or scenic value in the great state of Kentucky.