CenterPoint Energy recently announced a goal to reduce its operational emissions 70% by 2035 and emissions attributable to natural gas usage in heating, appliances, and equipment within the residential and commercial sectors by 20 to 30% by 2040. The company’s reduction goals are based on its 2005 emissions.

CenterPoint Energy says it is among the first energy delivery companies to make an emissions-reduction commitment across a multi-state footprint.

To achieve its reduction goals, CenterPoint Energy will focus on four areas:

Partnering with customers to offer affordable conservation and energy efficiency programs Continuing to develop alternative fuel programs Collaborating with suppliers to lower their methane emissions Piloting and supporting innovation

CenterPoint Energy has invested in infrastructure modernization, as well as research and development projects in recent years to reduce emissions, including carbon capture technology, the piloting of renewable natural gas, and improved methods for identifying and eliminating methane leaks. These technologies span the lifecycle of natural gas and other energy production, from extraction to consumer use and beyond. CenterPoint Energy’s commitment will also include providing more consumer choice for alternative transportation fuels and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure in Texas and Indiana.

The company will work with partners, customers, employees, and other stakeholders across its service territory to achieve its reduction goals. CenterPoint Energy will also partner with natural gas suppliers to take steps to lower methane emissions across the natural gas value chain.