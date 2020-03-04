Lost your password?
International Paper, General Motors Name First Chief Sustainability Officers

International Paper has named its first-ever chief sustainability officer as it prepares to advance its contributions to the circular economy. Sophie Beckham will lead the company’s recently announced Vision 2030, which “demonstrates its commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and the company,” the company states.

Beckham will lead the development and execution of the company’s sustainability strategy, including efforts to integrate the Vision 2030 goals into the strategic, operating, people, and financial plans across the company’s global businesses. Through these goals, International Paper will advance its contributions to the circular, low-carbon economy.

And earlier this year, General Motors Co. announced it appointed Dane Parker as the company’s chief sustainability officer.

Parker, past vice president of sustainable workplaces, expands his current role with the newly created position as chief sustainability officer. In this role, he leads a company-wide sustainability strategy, including integration of the company’s goal to reach a zero emissions future.

He is tasked with ensuring the responsible consumption and production of materials, leading GM’s efforts as a global advocate for climate-sensitive manufacturing and mobility operations, and leading the strategic design and implementation infrastructure for electric vehicles at GM facilities.

Parker’s other global responsibilities include facility design, engineering, construction and operations, energy procurement and efficiency, environmental compliance, real estate and workplace strategy.

