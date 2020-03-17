Lost your password?
Maine Will Soon Be Home to 15 MW Wind Power Project

RoxWind, a new 15.3 MW wind power project, will soon begin construction in Roxbury, Maine. The renewable energy source is contracted to sell electricity through long-term offtake agreements with four local municipal utilities. The project is expected to reach completion in Q3 2021.

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC has purchased the rights to RoxWind, which will be developed by Palmer Management Corporation and other parties.

With the addition of RoxWind, Greenbacker will own approximately 543.1 MW of generating capacity (including assets that are to be constructed), comprising 192.5 MW of wind facilities, 338.6 MW of utility-scale and distributed solar facilities, and 12.0 MW of biomass facilities.

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP was the legal advisor to Greenbacker for this transaction.

