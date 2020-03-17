Major Funding Announced for Technology that Helps Corporations Reuse Assets and Avoid Excess Waste

Rheaply, a climate tech company that combines a resource-sharing network with a user-friendly asset management platform, today announced that it has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Hyde Park Angels, with participation from Concentric Equity Partners, M25, Techstars Ventures, and individual angel investor Walter A. Winshall. These funds will enable Rheaply to further invest in the platform and build out its engineering, product development, and marketing teams. In turn, this will galvanize the company as it works to help organizations achieve their sustainability objectives.

Today, as many organizations execute their corporate sustainability plans, the focus is primarily on recycling. However, though recycling is important, this singular focus ignores another core pillar of sustainability: reuse. Most organizations in healthcare, enterprise technology, retail, government, higher education, and other verticals have a supply of assets that are not being utilized efficiently, if at all. Without an easy way to catalog those resources, companies purchase items when they have reasonable, if not better, alternatives available for reuse. Those reusable assets end up going unused and eventually to landfills, leading to the generation of millions of tons of waste. These practices ultimately are a drain on the organization’s funds and time, as well as a major detriment to the environment.

Rheaply’s platform eliminates this potential waste by instituting the principles of a circular economy, a model that emphasizes “designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.” With Rheaply’s Asset Exchange Manager (AxM), members of organizations gain transparency about available assets, which ends the hassle of double-buying, waiting for new items to arrive, and space constraints, while also diverting waste from landfills. Thus far, Rheaply has helped organizations divert over 14.5 metric tons of waste and produce $1.3 million in cost savings with over 10,000 transactions, the majority of which occurred in 2019.

This funding adds momentum to Rheaply’s expansion to new industry verticals. Recently, Rheaply has formed partnerships with a number of large organizations, including a leading global biopharmaceutical company and leading global tech companies. In the coming months, Rheaply will announce additional partnerships with major governmental bodies, retail brands, and institutions of higher education.