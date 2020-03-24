New Compostable Lids for Takeout Containers Made from Sugarcane

New compostable takeout container lids made from sugarcane are now available for for restaurants and snack bars seeking environmentally friendly options. Eco-Products, a Novolex brand announced it is now manufacturing the lids.

Like the takeout container bases, the new lids are made from renewable sugarcane fiber. The bases and lids meet ASTM D6868 standards for commercial compostability.

Eco-Products says some of the new features of the lids are:

Made from sugarcane, a rapidly renewable resource;

Grease- and cut-resistant;

Molded construction designed for strength and style.

The WorldView line of containers was introduced to provide new takeout options for restaurants as well as grab-and-go options for snack bars at airports, universities, sports arenas, and other venues. The line includes a variety of bowls and containers in different sizes. Shapes include round, oval, square and rectangle, including some with compartments.

Sugarcane has become a popular element for food containers. In January, Oatly Non-dairy Frozen Dessert announced it switched to Evergreen Packaging’s Sentinel Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board through its packaging converting partner Stanpac Packaging. Sentinel is an eco-friendly paper-based packaging made with a renewable coating derived from sugarcane.