New York Luxury Condominium to Save 161,000+ kWh Annually from LED Lighting Project

Shore Towers, a 23-story luxury waterfront condominium in Queens, NY, today reports the completion of an energy reduction project involving LED lighting. From exit signs to floor lights this LED lighting project secured an incentive from the local utility of more than $73,000 to help with funding.

Built in 1989, Shore Towers sought turnkey energy efficiency solutions to be installed in its 409-unit building with minimal inconvenience to residents. Fairbanks Energy Services mobilized and installed a complete LED lighting project for the condominium.

Installed across the 300,000 square foot property, the lighting efficiency solutions are estimated to lower annual energy use in kWh by 161,235. More than 27,000 of those hours are saved due to occupancy sensors and daylight savings controls. The aesthetic elements of this build included installing lights in concrete ceilings as well as attention to fixture types, light levels, and color temperature. In all, Shore Towers retrofitted or replaced fixtures and controls on 23 floors, three stairwells, the gym, and garages, among other locations in the building.