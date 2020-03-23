In 2015, PJM announced that it was retiring its seasonal emergency capacity demand response programs and replacing them with a single, year-round program called Capacity Performance, or CP. June 2020 was set as the first season that PJM would offer CP as their only capacity program.

June 2020 is just a few months away — and the world is a very different place from when CP was first proposed. Who knew PJM would solo their new emergency capacity program in the middle of one of the greatest upheavals in the last 50 years?

It’s no surprise that times of great flux and uncertainty bring more questions than there are answers for, and misinformation that can cloud the path to needed solutions.

How could the current response to the COVID-19 pandemic impact demand in PJM this summer?

How will possible demand fluctuations affect demand response participation over the coming summer season?

Could summer demand changes affect winter participation in this new year-round program?

How can I be sure my demand response provider will be able to help me successfully participate in CP during this critical time?

What programs are available year-round that can supplement load reduction and earn revenue?

