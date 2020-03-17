Fairtrade certification of cocoa may be helping cocoa crops become more sustainable, according to new figures from Fairtrade International. Sales of Fairtrade-certified cocoa from Côte d’Ivoire in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased farmers’ earnings by approximately $15.1 million compared to non-Fairtrade cocoa. By boosting income for farmers, companies that source cocoa from these areas are able to strengthen their supply chains.

Fairtrade International, a leader in fair trade certification, says that more than 190,000 Ivorian cocoa farmers are members of Fairtrade-certified cooperatives; approximately 140 Ivorian cocoa cooperatives sold 64,000 metric tons of cocoa on Fairtrade terms in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to reports.

The cocoa industry faces sustainability challenges including poverty and child labor, which can be positively impacted by implementing fair prices, the organization says. But the industry can be positively affected by other changes, including income diversification and cost efficiency; Fairtrade International is working with cooperatives, their commercial partners, and governments to influence these factors and help farmers achieve a living income.

Certified chocolate brands include Endangered Species Chocolate, Kind Bark, Lily’s, Navitas Organics, and Fran’s Chocolates.

Fairtrade America says that Fairtrade sales in the US is experiencing 33% growth.