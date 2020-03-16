Lost your password?
Seaman’s Beverage and Logistics Commits to Being Carbon Neutral by 2025

(Credit: Pixabay)

Seaman’s Beverage and Logistics (SBL) has recently announced that the company would be carbon neutral by 2025. The decision is due to an increasing concern over the environmental impact of modern logistics operators.

The company says this is a natural evolution for its logistics, warehousing, back-office, outsourcing, and last mile services in the New Jersey and New York regions.

The carbon-neutral initiative by Seaman’s Beverage and Logistics will include the installation of photovoltaic solar panels, a transition to energy-efficient lighting, a complete migration to electric vehicles, and the transformation of the current warehouse to a Net Zero energy building able to supply and sustain its own power over the course of a year.

The company says it is “fully committed to adopting environmentally responsible and sustainable practices.”

﻿
