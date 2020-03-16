State of the Energy Market: Marrying Short-term Changes with Long-Term Strategy

With prices at a multi-year low, the volume of questions about the future is high. To understand the state of the market, ENGIE Impact experts will discuss the driving factors contributing to the lowest prices since 2016.

The energy landscape is at an opportune time where your organization can strengthen its strategy and prepare for the future. This means understanding extreme weather trends and shaping opportunities in the expanding renewables market.

In this webinar you’ll learn:

How multi-year low prices are impacting both producers and consumers.

How budgets are performing under weather impacts.

All things renewables including policy, sourcing and how you can take advantage of a consumer-friendly market.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from ENGIE Impact energy experts with decades of combined experience. Custom resources available via the attendee console.