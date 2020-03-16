State of the Energy Market: Marrying Short-term Changes with Long-Term Strategy

With prices at a multi-year low, the volume of questions about the future is high. To understand the state of the market, ENGIE Impact experts will discuss the driving factors contributing to the lowest prices since 2016.
The energy landscape is at an opportune time where your organization can strengthen its strategy and prepare for the future. This means understanding extreme weather trends and shaping opportunities in the expanding renewables market.
In this webinar you’ll learn:
How multi-year low prices are impacting both producers and consumers.
How budgets are performing under weather impacts.
All things renewables including policy, sourcing and how you can take advantage of a consumer-friendly market.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from ENGIE Impact energy experts with decades of combined experience. Custom resources available via the attendee console.
|Speakers
|
Jonathan Lee
Manager, Energy & Sustainability Analytics Intelligence
Engie Impact
Jonathan Lee works on the Advanced Analytical and Reporting team for ENGIE Impact’s Energy Procurement services. He leverages his extensive background in financial markets and is a regular contributor to various natural gas industry polls and articles, including Reuters, Platts and Bloomberg.
|
Zach Davis
Senior Director, Energy & Sustainability Analytics
Engie Impact
Zach Davis has a background in finance, energy market analytics, energy risk management, and energy procurement. He has a 14-year tenure with ENGIE Impact, currently managing reporting, analytics, and operations for their client consisting of 25% of the Fortune 500.
|
Brian Dooley
Senior Director of Renewable Consulting
Engie Impact
Brian Dooley develops renewable energy strategies for ENGIE Impact’s clients, beginning with portfolio and opportunity assessment through implementation and execution of those strategies. With a decade of experience as a corporate purchaser and commercial developer of renewable energy solutions, he is focused on guiding clients through the complexities of renewable energy solution assessment, strategy development, business case development, sourcing and execution of transactions that meet their core business needs while achieving corporate sustainability goals.