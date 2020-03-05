Tesco Prepares for TerraCycle Loop Reusable System UK Pilot

British grocery chain Tesco is preparing to participate in a trial of the circular shopping service TerraCycle Loop this year. Loop plans to launch officially in the United Kingdom this month.

The concept for Loop was first introduced in early 2019 as a circular shopping platform that replaces single-use disposable packaging with durable, reusable packaging. Procter & Gamble, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Danone, and UPS were among the companies that signed on to support the new system. Recently the Clorox Company agreed to offer recyclable food bags through Loop’s US pilot program.

Starting on March 26, Loop will become available to early adopters in the UK, the Grocer reported. “Unlike launches of the initiative in the US and France, which have been limited to specific cities, a Loop spokesman said the service would reach consumers ‘anywhere in mainland UK,’” according to the outlet.

Although Loop’s UK prices aren’t expected to be higher than ones for non-reusable packaged products, users must pay a one-time deposit for containers that’s fully refundable, the Grocer pointed out. Loop will make its full range of products available on the UK site public later this month.

Tesco formed a partnership with the online service last year. In the fall, the grocery chain’s responsible sourcing director Giles Bolton called Loop their “flagship reusable trial” with the potential to change how consumers shop.

“We’ve been working with Loop and suppliers to refine our trial plans following findings from previous trials in France and the US, and are targeting a bigger, wider selection of products at launch at competitive prices,” he said.