Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, an investor in climate change solutions, today announced a $115 million preferred equity investment in a utility public-private partnership (P3) between the University of Iowa, Engie, Meridiam, and Hannon Armstrong, to operate, maintain and upgrade the University’s energy and water utilities.

With its equity investment in the behind-the-meter sustainable energy campus project, Hannon Armstrong joins Engie and Meridiam in the “Hawkeye Energy Collaborative,” which was awarded a $1 billion 50-year utility management concession contract in December 2019 and reached financial close on March 10, 2020. Hawkeye Energy Collaborative will support the University of Iowa’s energy, water, and sustainability goals for two campuses spanning 1,700 acres in Iowa City, Iowa. Together, these campuses form one of the largest university footprints in the United States.

Under the agreement, Engie will operate, maintain, optimize, and improve the on-campus utility systems for the University. The scope includes providing heating, cooling, and electricity to the campuses through a dedicated network while also managing high-quality water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer services. Notably, the P3 will help the University of Iowa meet its zero-carbon energy transition objectives, becoming coal-free in energy production on campus by January 1, 2025, if not sooner. Hawkeye Energy Collaborative will also work with the University to assure: