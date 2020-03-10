US Senate’s Proposed Energy Bill Hits Snag and Stalls

The American Energy Innovation Act (AEIA) hit a snag Monday as lawmakers failed to end debate on the legislation.

The Hill reports that the path forward for the bill, which had been expected to pass as soon as today, is now unclear. Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) did vote against it, “a procedural tactic that could allow him to try to end debate for a second time if he’s able to reach a deal.”

The news site states that Democrats have been fighting to add amendments that would phase down the use of heat-trapping hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) used in refrigerators and air conditioners, as well as another that could push to make new homes more energy efficient.

According to the US Senate Committee on Natural Resources, the AEIA will modernize domestic energy laws to ensure the United States remains a global energy leader while also strengthening national security, increasing our international competitiveness, and investing in clean energy technologies.

AEIA contains measures sponsored by more than 60 Senators. Its key provisions focus on energy efficiency; renewable energy; energy storage; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; advanced nuclear; industrial and vehicle technologies; the Department of Energy; mineral security, cyber and grid security and modernization; and workforce development.