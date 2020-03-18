Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware to Get 15 New Solar Installations

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) and EDF Renewables North America recently announced an increase to a previously announced partnership to develop a portfolio of distributed solar projects across ODEC member service territories in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The 15 projects, expected in service in 2021, will generate more than 60 MW of local solar energy to ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.

ODEC originally signed an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019 for 30 MWac of solar power on 10-12 prospective sites. The energy generated will be purchased by the cooperative at a fixed rate through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) thus providing energy cost surety for its members.

EDF Renewables was chosen as ODEC’s partner through a competitive RFP which was led and managed by National Renewables Cooperative Organization Inc. (NRCO). Under the agreement, EDF Renewables is responsible for the development of 15 sites including all permitting requirements and approvals as well as the design, engineering, and commissioning of the solar projects.