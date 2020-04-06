If you've no account register here first time
Beauty Brand Turns to Sugarcane- and Corn-Based Packaging

Beauty brand Each & Every is making the switch from plastic and launching a new sugarcane packaging to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Each & Every is introducing sugarcane packaging for its natural deodorants. Made from a 100% plant-based renewable resource, the new packaging is net carbon negative and recyclable

Sugarcane Packaging Details

  •  The packaging starts with sugarcane, a 100% renewable plant (unlike petroleum which is non-renewable) as sugarcane absorbs CO2 as it grows, removing it from the atmosphere
  •  During manufacturing the sugar juice from the sugarcane is fermented, distilled, and dehydrated to convert it to a packaging material, resulting in a packaging that is net carbon negative
  •  The sugarcane packaging will be available on Each & Every’s Lavender and Lemon scent, with plans to roll out the packaging on the wider product range throughout the year.
  •  The new sugarcane packaging is also recyclable and can be recycled at home or commercially, with the black packaging using a special colorant that can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling

To further the brand’s sustainability efforts, Each & Every is also rolling out 100% compostable plant-based envelopes for all shipments.

Compostable Envelopes Details

  •  The envelopes are 100% compostable and can be composted commercially and at home
  •  They are plant-based and made from corn biopolymers
  •  The envelopes are a sustainable alternative to plastic mailer envelopes

Biden Administration Offers Funding to Support Clean Energy Projects in High-Emission Industries
Fisker Ocean Drivers to Receive Frictionless EV Charging Experience in North America
Global ESG Outlook: What to Expect in 2023 and Beyond
Digital Transformation of EHS: Key to Enterprise Resilience, Sustainability Performance
