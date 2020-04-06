Beauty brand Each & Every is making the switch from plastic and launching a new sugarcane packaging to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
Each & Every is introducing sugarcane packaging for its natural deodorants. Made from a 100% plant-based renewable resource, the new packaging is net carbon negative and recyclable
Sugarcane Packaging Details
- The packaging starts with sugarcane, a 100% renewable plant (unlike petroleum which is non-renewable) as sugarcane absorbs CO2 as it grows, removing it from the atmosphere
- During manufacturing the sugar juice from the sugarcane is fermented, distilled, and dehydrated to convert it to a packaging material, resulting in a packaging that is net carbon negative
- The sugarcane packaging will be available on Each & Every’s Lavender and Lemon scent, with plans to roll out the packaging on the wider product range throughout the year.
- The new sugarcane packaging is also recyclable and can be recycled at home or commercially, with the black packaging using a special colorant that can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling
To further the brand’s sustainability efforts, Each & Every is also rolling out 100% compostable plant-based envelopes for all shipments.
Compostable Envelopes Details
- The envelopes are 100% compostable and can be composted commercially and at home
- They are plant-based and made from corn biopolymers
- The envelopes are a sustainable alternative to plastic mailer envelopes