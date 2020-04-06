Beauty brand Each & Every is making the switch from plastic and launching a new sugarcane packaging to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Each & Every is introducing sugarcane packaging for its natural deodorants. Made from a 100% plant-based renewable resource, the new packaging is net carbon negative and recyclable

Sugarcane Packaging Details

The packaging starts with sugarcane, a 100% renewable plant (unlike petroleum which is non-renewable) as sugarcane absorbs CO2 as it grows, removing it from the atmosphere

During manufacturing the sugar juice from the sugarcane is fermented, distilled, and dehydrated to convert it to a packaging material, resulting in a packaging that is net carbon negative

The sugarcane packaging will be available on Each & Every’s Lavender and Lemon scent, with plans to roll out the packaging on the wider product range throughout the year.

The new sugarcane packaging is also recyclable and can be recycled at home or commercially, with the black packaging using a special colorant that can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling

To further the brand’s sustainability efforts, Each & Every is also rolling out 100% compostable plant-based envelopes for all shipments.

Compostable Envelopes Details