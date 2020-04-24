Lost your password?
Boston Scientific Signs Deals Cutting its Carbon Footprint in Half
(Photo: Boston Scientific’s corporate headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Credit: Boston Scientific)

Boston Scientific signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 42 megawatts of solar power and subscribed to a 12.9-MW community solar portfolio. The global medical technology company says that these deals should help cut their carbon footprint in half.

The solar VPPA with Clearway Energy Group equals approximately 120,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually for Boston Scientific, according to senior vice president, manufacturing and supply chain, Brad Sorenson.

In addition, the company subscribed to a community solar portfolio in Massachusetts that’s also being developed by Clearway Energy Group.

Boston Scientific set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its manufacturing and key distribution sites by 2030.

The company reported recently that its manufacturing and distribution sites had a global carbon footprint of 84,778 metric tons of carbon equivalent. Currently electricity represents 45% of the company’s total carbon footprint for their US operations.

Part of their strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions involves investing in renewable energy. By 2024, the company aims to purchase 100% renewable electricity.

Two locations in Massachusetts — headquarters in Marlborough and a distribution center in Quincy — have onsite solar that generated 3.1 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity total last year, saving almost 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company.

