Duke Energy Renewables and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) today announced the start of operation for a new solar energy generating facility, the Palmer Solar project.

Containing more than 220,000 solar panels on about 700 acres southeast of Colorado Springs, Colo., Palmer Solar will provide 60 MWs of electricity to Springs Utilities’ customers. This is the largest solar project contracted by Springs Utilities to date and the first solar project to interconnect with its transmission system.

Under a 20-year agreement, Springs Utilities will purchase the electricity Palmer Solar generates from Duke Energy Renewables. The project was acquired by Duke Energy Renewables from juwi Americas in May 2019.

According to Duke Energy Renewables, the Palmer Solar project will support the renewable energy goals of Colorado Springs Utilities and allow them to reduce energy costs for their customers while lowering carbon emissions for the state.

Springs Utilities has increased its renewable resources from 19 megawatts to 114 megawatts in the past six months.