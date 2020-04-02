Meet the Product Brands Winning 2020 Energy Star Awards

The EPA and the DOE recently revealed the 2020 Energy Star Award recipients. Annual honors went to 191 partners that included 26 product brand owners.

Each partner was recognized for outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. As in 2019, the new batch of winners came from 37 states and included major corporations, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators.

The following companies in the product design and manufacturing sector were honored as Partner of the Year:

A.O. Smith

Bradford White Corporation

Broan-NuTone

Continental Refrigerator

Emerson Sensi

Globe Electric Company (USA)

Greenlite Lighting Corporation

Hayward Industries

Howe Corporation

L’Image Home Products

In addition, these companies in the sector were named Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence winners:

Air King America

Beko US

Canon USA

Cooper Lighting Solutions

Delta Electronics (Americas)

GE Lighting

Hoshizaki America

HP

ITW Food Equipment Group

Kenmore

LG Electronics

Panasonic Life Solutions Company America

Pentair

Ricoh USA

Samsung Electronics

Welbilt

Since 1992, the Energy Star program and its partners have helped save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieved more than 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, according to the EPA and DOE. In 2018, the program and its partners helped avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. Energy Star has repeatedly been on the chopping block in recent years.

Global tech company HP was among the 2020 winners that the program highlighted, saying that it had certified 96% of its eligible products, trained 1,300 employees on the value of Energy Star, and integrated program information into events that reached more than 465,000 partners and customers.

Energy Star also featured actions taken by home appliance-maker Kenmore, including utilizing the program’s point-of-sale-materials and delivering a web-based Energy Star training to more than 90% of sales associates who sell Energy Star-certified appliances.

The full list of 2020 winners is online here.