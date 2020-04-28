The Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved a new utility-scale solar project that will provide Entergy Arkansas customers with 100 megawatts of solar power and 10 megawatts of battery storage for when the sun isn’t shining.

The Searcy Solar project in White County will be the largest utility-owned solar project in the state and the first to feature battery storage.

When completed in 2021, it will be the third project generating solar energy for Entergy Arkansas’ customers, bringing the total of solar energy to 281 megawatts covering more than 2,000 acres. The Stuttgart Solar Energy Center has been producing 81 megawatts of solar energy since 2018, and Chicot Solar, under construction near Lake Village, will provide 100 megawatts of solar power when it comes online later this year.

The Searcy Solar project will be built on approximately 800 acres east of Eastline Road (US 67, Exit 44) in Searcy and will include a 10-megawatt array of lithium-ion batteries capable of storing up to 30 MW hours of electricity, which is expected to be charged and discharged daily to maximize the value of the solar energy for the benefit of customers.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties.