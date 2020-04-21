Mattel Launches Latest Sugarcane-Based Products

Mattel announced today the launch of the Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks, made from sugarcane-based plastics.

Mattel’s products and packaging commitment expands the company’s environmental sustainable sourcing principles that were announced in 2011. The company now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content. Mattel has also adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

In addition to Fisher-Price’s new sugarcane-based products, Mattel also recently launched three Mega Bloks sets made from sugarcane-based plastics – the Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Mega Bloks Safari Friends and Mega Bloks Woodland Friends.

In December 2019, Mattel announced its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.