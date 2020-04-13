Meal Kit Delivery Company HelloFresh Will Offset 100% of its Carbon Emissions

HelloFresh, a meal kit delivery company, has announced that it will offset 100% of the carbon dioxide emissions generated from its operations, outbound shipping, and corporate travel. Through carbon balancing initiatives and investments that will reduce greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, HelloFresh is taking a step towards reducing its environmental impact across all US brands, including Green Chef and EveryPlate.

Partnering with terrapass, HelloFresh will audit third party-certified US-based carbon offsetting to balance its carbon emissions, starting with the 2020 calendar year. In addition, HelloFresh’s direct-to-consumer business model leverages a streamlined supply chain and more efficient distribution, making its carbon footprint 25% less than meals made from store-bought groceries, even before offsetting.

“Now more than ever before, people are relying on HelloFresh for fresh food deliveries. We want to take measurable steps to minimize our environmental impact and make meal kits an even more sustainable option for our customers,” said Jeff Yorzyk, Director of Sustainability, HelloFresh.

The initiative is expected to offset at least 50,000 metric tons of carbon and 24,000 megawatt hours of electricity. HelloFresh will also offer ways for meal kit customers to connect with carbon offsetting projects through terrapass.