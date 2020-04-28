MFG Chemical, a custom chemical manufacturing company, is partnering with EcoVadis to measure and improve its sustainability profile.

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestle, Michelin, and BASF.

EcoVadis’ program provides reliable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scores across 21 CSR indicators within four categories, including Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Its program of ‘Combining People, Process and Platform’ helps participating companies in reducing environmental, social and ethical risks all along the supply chain.

Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO and co-founder of EcoVadis recently took the time to answer questions for E+E Leader relating to covid-19’s impact on global supply chains. Read the full interview here.