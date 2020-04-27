Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh announced today that MuseumLab has been awarded LEED Gold status. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

MuseumLab, created by and located adjacent to Children’s Museum in the historic 1890 Carnegie Library, achieved LEED Gold certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

According to officials with MuseumLab, this is one of the first buildings in Pittsburgh certified under LEED Version 4, going far beyond the minimums to achieve a Gold level certification. On top of that, the Children’s Museum remained engaged during operations to manage the facility in such a way that they exceeded the energy performance goals of the Pittsburgh 2030 District.

MuseumLab joins Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, which had previously been given a LEED Silver recognition in 2006.

Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. More than 49,300 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 2.6 million square feet of construction space certified every day in all 50 states and more than 177 countries and territories.