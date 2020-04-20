Press Release: Rodan Energy Solutions Enters US Marketplace

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RODAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS ENTERS THE US MARKETPLACE WITH A NEW LOCATION AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

PRINCETON, NJ., April 15, 2020: Rodan Energy Solutions, a leading North American provider of distributed energy resource asset optimization, demand response services, and energy management information systems, has pointedly announced their entry into the US market by opening an office in Princeton, New Jersey and hiring a new Managing Director for US Operations.

“Rodan Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Carroll as the Managing Director of US Operations, and the newest member of our executive leadership team,” said Mr. Paul Grod, President and CEO of Rodan Energy Solutions. “John brings an extensive background in power and energy services with both behind-the-meter assets and utility-scale projects. His tenacity, high-energy, and strategic approach to business development will help Rodan expand quickly in the United States.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the Rodan team,” said Mr. Carroll, “I look forward to expanding our market share quickly with the help of the team in both Canada and the United States.”

In addition to a new head of US Operations, Rodan Energy also announced their US headquarters is located on Village Blvd. in Princeton, New Jersey. “Princeton, long a hotbed for innovation and technical talent in our space, offers easy access to two major airports in Philadelphia and Newark International, and also offers us the space to expand our operations as our base of business in the US accelerates,” said Mr. Grod.

The space will serve as the focal point for sales, marketing, and regulatory/market analysis operations. Immediate hiring plans have been established for these disciplines and being executed with the posted positions found on the Rodan Energy Solutions website.

Mr. Carroll added, “Rodan is investing heavily in the US market space. Having a central office as headquarters further demonstrates this commitment and will help Rodan bring our industry-leading demand-side management and unique energy intelligence capabilities closer to our US customer base.”

About Rodan Energy Solutions

Rodan Energy is a leading North American energy management company delivering innovative solutions to large power producers, distributors, and consumers. Combining our expertise in metering, engineering, demand response, distributed energy, and energy management information systems, we help our clients reduce their total energy spend. Rodan Energy Solutions is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with its innovation hub in Kitchener-Waterloo, Western Regional office in Calgary, Alberta. Rodan Energy Solutions USA is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Visit www.rodanenergy.com for more information.

