Samsung Creates Corrugated Cardboard Packaging for Upcycling

Samsung Electronics developed new corrugated cardboard packaging for its lifestyle TV products that is designed to be easier to recycle — and upcycle.

Boxes containing the Serif, the Frame, and the Sero QLED TVs will be made from corrugated cardboard that has a dot matrix design on each side so that customers can easily break them down for other uses, according to Samsung. Examples offered up include end tables, magazine racks, and pet houses.

Each box has a manual demonstrating how to create household items from it, accessible by scanning a QR code on the packaging exterior, the electronics company explained. Samsung also launched a global competition on April 6 to identify the most practical and unique designs. The winning designs will be added to the packaging manual.

Kang Wook Chun, executive vice president and head of the company’s visual display business’ product strategy team, hopes that the new packaging gives Samsung a competitive edge. “Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do,” Chun said.

Last year Samsung began taking steps to replace plastic packaging with materials such as paper that the electronics maker said would be more sustainable — even if the cost ended up being higher. The company formed a task force that involved its design, development, purchasing, marketing, and quality control experts to come up with packaging ideas.

Samsung also committed to only using fiber materials certified by organizations like the Forest Stewardship Council, the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Scheme, and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative for its packaging and manuals by 2020.