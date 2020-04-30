Commercial Vehicle Maker Scania’s Science-Based Targets Approved

The Science Based Targets initiative officially approved Scania’s climate targets, making them the first heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer to receive this recognition.

By 2025, the Swedish manufacturer plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions from its operations in half and lower emissions from products by 20% using a 2015 baseline.

Scania makes trucks and buses for heavy transport applications around the world. The company says that its approach to sustainable transport has three pillars: energy efficiency, renewable fuels and electrification, and smart and safe transport. Over the past several years, Scania reported significantly reducing CO2 emissions from its own operations, transport, and logistics as well as working to minimize emissions from products through fuel efficiency measures.

“Since more than 90% of the CO2 emissions generated in our business occurs after the products leave our factories, it is imperative that we also consider these emissions,” said Scania’s president and CEO Henrik Henriksson. “Limiting ourselves to only reducing our own emissions is simply not enough.”

The company announced its intention of setting science-based targets in September 2019. To determine whether a target is science-based, SBTi’s technical team performs a review and assesses submitted targets against their criteria. Once targets receive approval, the company is required to review them every five years. Starting in 2025, this will become mandatory, SBTi noted.

To date, 868 companies are taking science-based climate action and 361 have had their science-based targets approved, according to the initiative. Potential benefits include increased innovation, less regulatory uncertainty, stronger investor confidence, and improved profitability. For Scania, official approval of their targets represents a major milestone on the way to fossil-free transport, the company said.