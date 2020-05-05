Major Hotel Franchise Mulls Investment in Health & Safety Technology to Fight Covid-19

Choice Hotels, one of the largest lodging franchises in the world, is exploring significant investments on various technologies that will help it enhance health and safety in the wake of the covid-19 crisis. Potential tech includes mobile check-in and keyless entry to help facilitate a “contactless” guest experience, as well as ultraviolet light instruments, air purifiers and ozone generators that will increase sanitation.

In the meantime, the hotel is implementing a new initiative it is calling “Commitment to Clean;” the initiative will supply franchisees and their employees with tools to help them prevent the spread of covid-19, and help them inform customers of the health and safety measures the hotels are taking to keep their buildings infection-free.

The training and prevention program includes an online resource hub available to franchisees, featuring operational best practices, training and resources from experts. Additionally, every Choice-branded hotel will designate a “commitment to clean captain” who will complete cleanliness training and will be responsible for incorporating the new protocols into their hotel’s operations.

The company is working with Ecolab – provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention technologies – on its infection-prevention programs.