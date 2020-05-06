Campbell Soup Company today announced new packaging sustainability goals to reduce packaging waste by increasing circularity — keeping materials in use and out of landfills. The four goals are designed to address all phases of the packaging lifecycle, from sourcing to end-of-life, including recycling or composting.

The approach aims to reduce packaging waste through investments in recyclability, use of recycled content, and consumer education and infrastructure with the following four goals:

Transition 100% of packaging to recyclable or industrially compostable designs and materials by 2030. Increase the use of post-consumer recycled content and incorporate 25% post-consumer recycled content into polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles by 2030. Drive increases in recycling rates through standardized on-pack labeling by including the How2Recycle label on 100% of packaging by 2022. Expand access to recycling and advance the development of infrastructure to improve the collection and recycling of packaging by building and investing in partnerships with peers and industry groups.

Campbell has made progress recently in reducing waste and encouraging recycling: