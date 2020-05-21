Cargill Says that Half of Sustainable Cocoa Beans Now Traceable

Cargill reported that 50% of the sustainable cocoa beans in its global direct supply chain are now traceable from farm to factory. The food, agriculture, nutrition, and risk management corporation says that it used several types of technology to gain greater transparency on how their cocoa is grown and sourced.

In 2012, the company introduced its commitment to a transparent global cocoa supply chain in five origin countries, called the Cargill Cocoa Promise. Besides improving the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities, Cargill said that the effort would help the company secure a long-term supply of cocoa for its business.

Cargill’s product range includes chocolate, coatings, fillings, cocoa powders, cocoa liquors, and cocoa butters made by the brands Ambrosia, Gerkens Cocoa Powder, Merckens, Peter’s Chocolate, and Wilbur. It sources beans from Brazil, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Indonesia.

Technologies such as mobile money, GPS mapping, and digital data collection contributed to key cocoa supply chain transparency milestones, according to the company. From 2018 to 2019, Cargill reported that 151,190 metric tons of cocoa beans were tracked using barcoded cocoa bags and digital cooperative management systems that enable farmer organizations to manage loans, collect beans, and compare fixed costs with variable costs.

“Also, starting in 2018–2019, all farmer organizations in the direct sourcing network in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are now visible through an interactive Cargill Cocoa Promise Sourcing Partner Network map,” the company said.

The company increased its use of child labor monitoring and remediation systems (CLMRS). Currently these systems are deployed in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Cameroon, reaching 58,800 farmers. This represents 29% of the total farms in Cargill’s direct supply chain. Assessments are under way for programs in Indonesia.

Cargill says that it completed GPS polygon mapping of 72% of all its farmers in the direct cocoa supply chain, which represents more than 400,000 acres of farmland. “Cargill is well on its way to identify where the cocoa comes from, which areas may be at risk of deforestation, and how to mitigate this risk through specific interventions,” the company said.

Digital tools provide cooperatives and cocoa farmers with info to help improve farming practices, according to Cargill. In addition, digital tools serve as a communication method. During the covid-19 pandemic, these tools are relaying safety and sanitation methods. Voice messages reach 10,000 farmers in numerous local languages, the company added.

“Maximum transparency in the cocoa sector is critical for making real progress on sustainability,” said Harold Poelma, president of Cargill cocoa and chocolate.