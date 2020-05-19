CDP Reports a 24% Jump in Companies Asking their Suppliers for Environmental Transparency

Environmental non-profit CDP recently announced a 24% jump in the number of companies asking their suppliers to report environmental data this year.

According to CDP, corporations such as Nike, Airbus, Sainsbury’s and Ørsted, as well as public sector organizations including the New York Metropolitan Transport Authority are among the 30 large purchasing organizations from around the world that have started working with CDP for the first time this year to help manage their supply chains more sustainably.

These corporations and organizations are asking their key suppliers to report data through CDP’s environmental disclosure platform on their impacts, risks, opportunities, and strategies related to climate change, deforestation and/or water security issues. This data will then be used to inform procurement decisions and supplier engagement strategies.

These companies are joining the likes of Walmart, Microsoft, Stanley Black & Decker and Japan’s Environment Ministry, bringing the total number of CDP supply chain members to over 150 organizations, all calling for transparency on environmental issues from their suppliers. In total the request has gone out to over 15,000 suppliers this year.

The organizations joining CDP for 2020 hail from around the world, with a surge of 34% growth in North America. Specific statistics include:

North America: 17 new joiners including Nike, One Jeanswear Group, Prudential, The Clorox Company, Nordstrom, and the New York MTA

EU: 10 new joiners including Airbus, Ørsted, and Bayer

UK: Six new joiners including Sainsbury’s, HSBC, CBRE, and GSMA (the international mobile networks trade association)

Latin America: Three new joiners including Vale and Empresas CMPC

Australia: Telstra Corporation

China: Fujian Sunner Group

Japan: Yokohama Rubber Company

CDP has increased its transparency initiatives as of late. In June 2019, the organization published a report that says 70% of 1,500 companies are failing to provide forest data. Called “The Money Trees,” the report says that brands including Dominos, Mondelez, Next, and Sports Direct are among those that didn’t disclose effects on forests worldwide in 2018.

Companies reporting to the international nonprofit are asked to disclose on four commodities linked to deforestation: timber, palm oil, cattle, and soy. More than 350 companies declined to respond over the last three years. CDP says in its new report that major consumer-facing brands like Dominos, Next, and Sports Direct as well as the global food corporation Mondelez and its palm oil supplier Rimbunan Hijau Group are among them.