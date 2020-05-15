Dell Introduces New Laptops in Sustainably-Sourced Packaging

Dell introduced two new laptops this week that come in packaging made from sustainably-sourced materials. The electronics company says the entire box for its XPS laptops can go into a residential recycling bin.

The redesigned XPS 15, new XPS 17, XPS 13, and XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops are packaged in a molded tray made from 25% recycled ocean-bound plastics and locally recycled plastic, according to Dell. In addition, the company eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags — drop-in-the-box accessories come unwrapped.

An outer shipping box for the laptop line is made from 100% recyclable cardboard corrugate, Dell said. “You can toss the entire XPS box in the recycling bin without thinking twice since it contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate,” the company told consumers.

This effort supports Dell’s “moonshot” goal of using 100% sustainable packaging by 2030, meaning packaging made from recycled or renewable materials. The company reports that, since 2012, it has used more than 100 million pounds of sustainable materials in Dell products.

Currently an estimated 85% of packaging material is made from recycled or renewable content, Dell said. The company says that it expects this estimate to be refined over time because part of their pursuit of a circular economy involves creating better data tools across the value chain that capture lifecycle data. That data should help drive more informed decisions.

“With our many global recycling services and our use of recycled-content plastics, we are on the proper path and we will continue to expand these initiatives,” the computer technology company said. “Ultimate success will require ingenuity, further research and development, and continued strong partnerships with our suppliers, academia, and the nonprofit community.”