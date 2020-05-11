Dunkin’ Donuts today announced that 100% of its restaurants globally have transitioned from polystyrene foam cups to paper cups, meeting the timetable established by the brand two years ago. In Dunkin’ US restaurants, the foam cups have been replaced by double-walled paper cups. The chain reports that it is also on track to fully transition to new, recyclable hot coffee cup lids in all of its US restaurants by the end of this summer.

The new cups are made with paperboard certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Standard and are currently used to serve all Dunkin’ hot beverages.

Dunkin Donuts does note that while a limited number of’ restaurants may still have foam cups in their inventory, the company’s distribution centers are no longer offering foam cups, making only the new, double-walled paper cups available to Dunkin’ US franchisees for use in their restaurants.

As for cup lids, Dunkin’ says it is on track to be fully transitioned to recyclable lids in its US restaurants by the end of this summer.

Back in February 2018, E+E Leader reported that the fast food chain announced it would begin phasing out polystyrene foam cups beginning in the spring of 2018, with a plan to have completely eliminated polystyrene cups from its global supply chain by 2020.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ other initiatives to help the company improve environmental responsibility include next generation concept stores that are approximately 25% more energy-efficient than the previous restaurant model, efforts to advance sustainable palm oil sourcing, and a commitment to have all espresso beverages served at Dunkin’ Donuts US restaurants and in approximately 16 international markets made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified beans.