Iron Mountain Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 52%, Achieves Science-Based Target 6 Years Early

Iron Mountain Incorporated, the storage and information management services company, recently announced that it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 52%.

Its reduction in GHG emissions by 52% surpasses the company’s original science-based target of 25% reduction by 2025. Iron Mountain has also tracked toward its RE100 commitment of achieving 77% of global electricity supply from wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

Back in 2016, the company activated a solar array at its Freehold, New Jersey location. The array offsets 70% of the energy used at the 857,194 square-foot campus. It was developed by Tech Advisory Group, with which Iron Mountain entered a 20-year fixed price power purchase agreement. The array generates almost 2 MW of electricity and provides 2,600 MWh of electricity annually. It consists of 6,444 panels.

Iron Mountain has also launched the Green Power Pass program to certify that 100% of the energy customers use at Iron Mountain’s data centers comes from renewable sources and help businesses achieve their own emissions goals. Additionally, the company increased Secure IT Asset Disposition (SITAD) offerings, enabling customers to dispose of old IT assets in a manner that minimizes waste and reduces carbon footprint.

Iron Mountain says that its Corporate Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Guidelines, a widely used standard that provides a framework for reporting and tracking progress.