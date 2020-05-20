Launched: $50 Million Venture Fund Focused on Minority- and Women-Operated Sustainability Businesses

CapStone Holdings today announced the launch of GameAbove Capital, a $50 million private venture fund focused on minority- and women-operated businesses engaged in sustainability-related products and services.

According to CapStone Holdings, GameAbove Capital’s investment targets include, but are not limited to, products and services related to sustainability in mobility, learning and workforce development, and protecting clean water.

CapStone Holdings says it is launching the fund now in part to provide further stability for companies during these uncertain times due to the impacts of the coronavirus and to add further value to enterprises successfully engaged in environmental solutions and sustainability.

GameAbove Capital is a “close the gap” venture fund initiative dedicated to businesses established and/or operated by women and minorities.

Investments with sustainability in mind has been a hot topic recently. Earlier this month, Windmill Capital Management (WCM), a clean energy capital and finance company, announced the launch of an offering for a private clean energy investment fund. Windmill Clean Energy Credit Trust (CECT) will offer up to $250 million of Class 1 Beneficial Interests (Shares) to accredited investors. CECT, a Delaware statutory trust, will fund purchase-money loans secured by commercial clean energy projects around the United States.

Similarly, Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, recently closed its debut fund, Ara Fund I, LP, with approximately $400 million in capital commitments.

The Fund will invest in companies in North America and Europe that are poised to accelerate the decarbonization of the industrial economy. The Fund was backed by a group of institutional investors in North America, Europe, and Asia, including public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices.