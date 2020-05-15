Limelight Networks Cut Power Consumption While Expanding Capacity

Even before the covid-19 pandemic, online traffic and demand for digital content were increasing around the world. In response, the digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services company Limelight Networks began adding more capacity last year.

This spring, the company reported that it had increased capacity to more than 70 terabits per second with 130 points-of-presence globally since January 2019. At the same time, Limelight Networks is reducing its kilowatt-hour usage by more than 50%.

Vice president of strategic initiatives Ersin Galioglu oversees Limelight’s edge computing solutions as well as the planning, logistics, and delivery of the company’s services and products worldwide. His responsibilities include managing peer connectivity and data center strategies.

Recently Galioglu discussed how the tech-focused company improved energy efficiency and lowered power consumption while increasing capacity.

What is Limelight’s approach to energy management?

Throughput per kilowatt is our key energy metric. We have a dedicated internal group and one of their main job responsibilities is to improve this metric for our company and the environment.

In addition, when we choose data centers to deploy our hardware, when possible we try to find providers who have made a commitment to use 100% renewable energy.

How does improving energy efficiency benefit your company?

The nature of our work causes us to run hardware within an extensive network of data centers. Every year we work to expand our network of data centers, and doing this more efficiently helps our stakeholders and the environment.

By using less energy to transfer data, we’re limiting our energy waste and reducing our energy consumption. As we’ve reduced our power usage, we’ve also reduced our costs — saving money for our customers and increasing our return on investment.

As a public tech company, financial outcomes are an important factor in driving our business. With our sustainability efforts, we’ve seen firsthand how the environment ties to positive financial outcomes.

How has the company become more energy efficient, even as you expanded?

We altered our mindset so that the environment is a leading factor for decision-making. By doing so, we’ve reduced the amount of energy needed to transfer data, and made our data center deployment processes more sustainable.

Our next-generation servers utilize hardware and software that needs less energy to operate than the previous servers. We increased the average amount of data delivered per unit of power by almost 80% over the last year. We’re able to deliver more services with less hardware.

When it comes to expanding our network, we select data center locations based on the access to renewable energy. On top of this, we’ve also been forging partnerships with companies that share similar environmental goals. Our strategy has enabled us to increase our network egress capacity by 70% in an environmentally-sensitive manner.

We prioritized efficiency while expanding by creating a devoted team to analyze and measure our energy exertion. By continually tracking our progress, we’ve stayed on course with our goals and discovered additional ways to improve our efforts — like the revised data center utilization strategy. This team also works to improve our power usage. Their sole focus on our energy exertion allows us to put our best foot forward.

Do you have energy management advice for fellow leaders in your industry?

Take full ownership of the issue, create a strategy that addresses it, and then devise a detailed plan to assess progress.

At Limelight, it was clear to us that we wanted to lessen our impact on the environment. Our way to achieve this started with changing our mindset and continued by holding ourselves accountable to our goals.

We didn’t expect to reduce our energy exertion or become more sustainable overnight, but we are aware that almost every decision —big or small — brought us closer or farther from becoming more energy efficient. If we want to make a significant change within the tech industry, it’s up to all leaders to do their part.