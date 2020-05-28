Nestlé Tests Out Refillable Food Dispensers in Switzerland

Nestlé put reusable and refillable dispensers to the test at three shops in Switzerland. The Swiss multinational food and beverage company called the pilot for consumers part of its broader efforts to reduce single-use packaging.

Consumers visiting Nestlé shops located in Rorschach, Orbe, and La Tour-de-Peilz can bring their own reusable container or use one from the store at the dispenser. The in-store systems dispense different types of Purina cat food and Nescafé coffee.

Nestlé said it collaborated on the pilot with MIWA, a Czech company that developed a circular, interactive system of reusable capsules for supermarkets. Each dispenser has a touchscreen that allows consumers to access product info, ingredient lists, nutritional info, and shelf life, according to Nestlé. The system also prints product labels.

“These dispensers are novel because they incorporate smart technology which allows us to ensure product safety, and also guarantee the freshness and traceability of our products,” said Nestlé R&D packaging lead Hélène Lanctuit.

The company says that the dispensers will be rolled out to more locations over the next few months in order to assess their effectiveness in preventing food waste along the supply chain.

This week Swiss officials announced plans to lift some limits on large public gatherings starting next month, the New York Times reported. Strict measures were put into place in early March to help limit the spread of covid-19. Restrictions have been loosening gradually since April 27, when shops and other businesses were allowed to open with measures including mask-wearing, the Swiss news outlet SWI noted.

For its part, Nestlé is moving ahead with plans for additional refillable and reusable packaging. One is a test for a personalized water dispenser called Refill Plus. The company is also participating in TerraCycle’s Loop home delivery service.

Other companies have been pursuing refill options in Europe. Starting last November, the consumer goods company Henkel set up liquid detergent refill stations at locations of the drug store chain Rossmann.