The state of New Hampshire has engaged in an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) that will allow for energy conservation measures at more than 20 state facilities throughout its Seacoast Region.

The facilities that will receive energy conservation measures include buildings managed by several state agencies, including Fish and Game, Employment Security, Natural and Cultural Resources, and Transportation and Administrative Services. By utilizing an ESPC, New Hampshire will save energy without incurring any up-front costs. The state will pay for the energy improvements utilizing the energy savings, estimated to be more than $4 million over the 20-year contract term.

Specific energy conservation measures include lighting system improvements, new energy management systems, demand-controlled ventilation, chiller replacement, new windows, high-efficiency aquarium pumps, infiltration reductions, pipe insulation, new transformers, three solar PV arrays, and automatic temperature controls. The project is expected to be completed in March 2021.

ESPC’s have been used for years to allow for more energy efficiency within states, towns and military facilities. In fact, in 2019, Moody Air Force Base engaged in an $11.2 million energy efficiency and infrastructure improvement project that is expected to generate more than $21 million in energy savings over the next 23 years. The project includes a 2.5 megawatt on-site solar array.

The Air Force base signed an ESPC with Schneider Electric to implement the energy conservation measures with a goal of not only saving on energy costs but also of becoming more energy independent. The solar energy generated will allow the base to defer current energy that is being sourced from nuclear, coal and gas sources and reduce its independence on the grid.