PACENation Elects 22 New Leaders to Its Board

PACENation, the nonprofit organization that advocates for expanded access to PACE financing, announced today the election of 22 new leaders to its board of directors, including many individuals with backgrounds in public policy, program administration, community resilience, and clean energy finance.

PACENation has appointed the following professionals to its board:

Eric Alini, Managing Partner of Counterpointe Energy Partners;

Carolyn Berndt, Legislative Director for Sustainability at the National League of Cities;

Laura L. Bilas, Partner at Foley and Lardner LLP;

Roger L. Davis, Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP;

Rocco Fabiano;

Peter Grabell, Senior Vice President of Commercial PACE at Dividend Finance;

Lain Gutierrez, CEO of CleanFund Commercial PACE Capital, Inc.;

James Hamill, Managing Director for CSCDA;

Abby Johnson, Executive Director of the Virginia PACE Authority;

Mike Lemyre, Senior Vice President at Ygrene Energy Fund;

Stephanie Mah, Vice President of Asset Backed Securities at DBRS Morningstar;

Peter S. Morgan, Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP;

Chris Nard, CEO of Fortifi Financial Services;

Dilip Petigara, CEO of Access Point Financial;

Jim Reinhart, CEO of Ygrene Energy Fund;

Andrea Roess, Managing Director at DTA;

Noah Shaw, Co-Chair of the Renewable Energy Practice at Hodgson Russ LLP;

Sandeep Srinath, a Director in ING Capital LLC’s Structured Solutions Group;

Shawn Stone, CEO at Renovate America;

David Sykes, Partner at Chapman and Cutler LLP;

Dub Taylor, COO of the Texas PACE Authority;

Olivia White, Vice President at Renew Financial.

PACENation also released today a two page factsheet that details some of the major milestones PACE achieved over the past year. Commercial PACE (C-PACE) surpassed $1.5 billion in cumulative investment and reached $670 million in annual investment. This marks a 150% increase for C-PACE over the previous year. Residential PACE, meanwhile, surpassed $6 billion in cumulative investment and surpassed $650 million in cumulative investment for hurricane resiliency and seismic strengthening.