ProAmpac Joins Major Post-Consumer Plastic Processing Organization

This week flexible packaging company ProAmpac joined the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), a national trade group that advocates for recycling all post-consumer plastic packaging.

ProAmpac said that collaborating with the association continues its own progress toward a more circular economy. APR represents companies that acquire, reprocess, and sell the output from more than 90% of North America’s post-consumer plastic processing capacity. Their membership includes recycling companies that process resins.

Owned by Pritzker Private Capital, Cincinnati-based ProAmpac says that becoming part of APR supports its internal sustainability initiative, which includes recyclable, renewable, post-consumer recycled (PCR), and compostable product lines. Currently 32% of the company’s revenue comes from recyclable products and six of their facilities only produce that kind of product.

In addition to advocacy and education, APR sets recycled material standards. Recently the association introduced a post-consumer resin certification program aimed at increasing the supply of — and demand for — post-consumer recycled plastics.

“It was time for us to not only use APR standards, but also to actively participate in the organization that helps set them,” ProAmpac’s chief commercial officer Adam Grose said about joining the association.

ProAmpac could also gain a competitive edge. Grose said that being part of APR places the company in a stronger position to support their customers’ sustainability goals. Last summer, the flexible packaging company collaborated with organic nut butter producer Justin’s on a high-barrier food pouch containing post-consumer recycled material. Using PCR reduces the carbon footprint for the packaging, Grose said at the time.