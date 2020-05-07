Toronto Brewery Pilots Reusable Crate Delivery Program

Toronto-based Henderson Brewing Company started piloting a reusable milk crate home delivery program. The brewery’s effort to reduce packaging comes at a time when the covid-19 pandemic is increasing demand for food and beverage deliveries.

Henderson Brewing says that it has long used milk crates for beer sold at its brewery in downtown Toronto. That step alone helped cut packaging use by more than 10,000 cases over last few years, according to the company.

Starting on March 26, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) began allowing restaurants and bars in the province to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery, Now Toronto noted. Henderson Brewing currently offers beer delivery throughout a rectangular area of the city along Lake Ontario.

Beer gets delivered in milk crates for a $3.53 deposit ($5 Canadian), avoiding plastic coverings and unnecessary waste, Daily Hive reported. Within a few days of the pilot launch, more than 50 crates had been ordered through Henderson’s online store, the outlet said.

“Using crates for the beer that we sell out of the taproom was an easy decision,” general manager Steve Himel said, according to Daily Hive. “Not only does it reduce waste, but it saves us money and they’re easier to move around and stack.”

Sustainable transport is also a focus for Henderson Brewing. In April, the company added a 2019 Smart electric vehicle to its fleet as part of a commitment to having a 100% electric fleet by 2024.

“We are city-focused, which means shorter distances, allowing us to take advantage of the current battery technology without experiencing range anxiety,” Himel said.