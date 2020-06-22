PepsiCo, Inc. recently published its 2019 Sustainability Report, which shows that nearly 80% of PepsiCo’s farmer-sourced agricultural raw materials, like potatoes, whole corn, oranges, and oats, were verified as sustainably sourced in 2019.

As a global food and beverage leader, we have a responsibility to use our scale and influence to help tackle long-term challenges, including addressing the threats to our food system which have been further strained by the unfolding pandemic.

The 2019 Sustainability Report shares progress across the priority areas where PepsiCo believes it can have the most meaningful impact: agriculture, water, climate, packaging, products, and people. Highlights in the report include:

Delivering Safe Water Access: The PepsiCo Foundation has helped more than 44 million people in underserved communities around the world gain access to safe water through distribution, purification, and conservation programs since 2006, far surpassing its goal to reach 25 million by 2025. Building on the success of these programs, PepsiCo has set an ambitious new target to reach a total of 100 million people by 2030 and will focus its near-term work on water distribution, sanitation, and hygiene programs to bolster public health in the wake of COVID-19.

Sourcing Ingredients through More Sustainable and Resilient Agriculture: Pepsi is working to improve farmer livelihoods, while raising standards for efficient resource use, environmental consciousness, and worker rights. Through the company's Sustainable Farming Program (SFP), in 2019, nearly 80% of PepsiCo's farmer-sourced agricultural raw materials, like potatoes, whole corn, oranges, and oats were verified as sustainably sourced, meeting the SFP's criteria. This is part of the company's progress towards its goal of reaching 100% by the end of 2020.

Accelerating Climate Action: PepsiCo reduced its absolute GHG emissions by 6% across its global value chain in 2019. In April 2020, PepsiCo affirmed its plans to accelerate action on climate change by signing the UN's Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge, joining other companies in committing to set science-based emissions-reduction targets across its entire value chain, aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5°C, while also developing a long-term strategy for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This builds on PepsiCo's announcement earlier in the year that the company is shifting to 100% renewable electricity through a diverse portfolio of solutions for direct operations in the US, its largest market. Nine countries in PepsiCo's European business operations already use 100% of their electricity from renewable sources.

In 2019, Pepsi announced that it priced the company’s first ever green bond. The net proceeds from the $1 billion green bond offering will fund a series of key initiatives (like those above) to advance PepsiCo’s sustainability agenda.

The company also announced that it has named PepsiCo leader Simon Lowden as its first chief sustainability officer. In this new role, effective immediately, Lowden will be responsible for leading PepsiCo’s Sustainability Office, including the Global Sustainable Plastics team and Global Sustainable Operations team.