Cargill Announces Achievements in its Quest for a Sustainable Soy Supply Chain

Cargill reports continued progress toward building a sustainable soy supply chain. The company outlined key achievements, including mapping of its Brazilian soy supply chain, in its mid-year progress report, released today.

South America, a major supplier of soy on the world stage, figures prominently in the company’s soy sustainability work, as it is also home to vital landscapes such as the Amazon, Cerrado and Gran Chaco biomes. Each biome, although vastly different in terms of their natural characteristics and the local communities that depend on them, is equally important and is getting the attention it needs to continue to thrive.

Progress over the past six months

Efforts to foster transparency and improve traceability figure into the report. Critical milestones include:

Cargill mapped 100% of its Brazilian supply chain with georeferenced single points. Georeferenced single points allow the company to identify the locations of its direct and indirect suppliers.

Cargill expanded its direct engagement with farmers in Brazil, including the launch of a new partnership with the largest farmer association in the state of Bahia.

The company continued to grow its Sustainably Sourced and Supplied certification program in Brazil and Paraguay, providing a large market for soybeans grown through verified sustainable methods. Farmers who commit to this program pledge to produce their crops by using the best agricultural practices, protecting worker welfare, and managing greenhouse gas emissions under a continuous improvement process.

Looking Ahead

In the next six months, Cargill will continue to deliver on its commitments made in its Soy Action Plan, including: