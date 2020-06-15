Construction Begins on 2 Michigan Solar Projects, Will Produce 40 MW Clean Energy

Construction has begun on two Michigan solar projects for which Consumers Energy previously executed Power Purchase Agreements. The projects, Bingham Solar (Bingham) and Temperance Solar (Temperance), are part of a solar portfolio called MiSolar Portfolio and are located in Clinton and Monroe counties, respectively. Both projects are expected to begin operations by the end of this year. Geronimo Energy has contracted with J. Ranck Electric, Inc. (JRE), to construct the projects.

Combined, the projects will produce 40 megawatts alternating current of clean, solar energy. Together with its affiliated entities, Geronimo Energy will own and operate both solar projects, and Consumers Energy will purchase the energy they produce. Using the EPA’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the combined projects are estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 50,000 metric tons annually.

Michigan is no stranger to solar. Earlier this year, LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Fenton, announced completed the installation of the largest array of solar panels on any dealership in the Midwest as part of an ongoing strategy to increase its renewable energy initiatives.

The 428 panels — installed through a partnership with Powerhome — produces nearly 180,000 kWh annually and is expected to reduce the dealership’s electric need by 60% in its first year.