Construction on 180 MW Heart of Texas Wind Farm Now Complete

Construction is now complete on the 180 MW Heart of Texas Wind Farm (“HTX”) located in McCulloch County, Texas.

Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), a Colorado based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, constructed the wind farm. Scout started construction on Heart of Texas in September of last year. The completion of construction follows the commissioning of Scout’s 300MW Ranchero wind farm in Crockett County, Texas late last year. HTX will utilize sixty-four (64) of the latest generation GE 2-MW platform wind turbines. The utility-scale project will utilize three models of 2-MW platform turbines to optimize site production.

HTX has secured an offtake contract with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty’s Alternative Risk Transfer unit, in partnership with Nephila Climate. REsurety provided the risk analytics supporting the long-term offtake transaction. Construction financing of $255 million (including letters of credit) was provided by KeyBank as Administrative Agent, Rabobank and CoBank, ACB. GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables invested tax equity financing.

The project has tax incentive agreements in place with McCulloch County, McCulloch County Hospital District, and Lohn Independent School District. It is estimated that the county will receive approximately $36 million in tax revenue over the life of the project.