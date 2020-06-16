Digital Transformation in EHS: Leading the way to the Next Normal

Companies are beginning to reopen and enter into a new phase – the ‘next normal’ while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have significant effects on the economy and how business is conducted. Many companies are revisiting their business continuity plans and looking for ways to minimize risks, increase efficiency, improve sustainability and decrease operational costs. It’s become more important than ever before to rethink old operating models and merge technology with strategy. Companies are asking themselves critical questions like:

Can our teams work remotely and communicate effectively

How can we streamline processes and gain cost efficiencies?

Are there innovative ways we can meet our compliance obligations?

How do we ensure strong institutional knowledge transfer during times of uncertainty?

Digital transformation is more than a buzzword – it’s the key to ensuring organizational resilience and helping EHS teams do more with less. From artificial intelligence to software applications and mobile devices, there is technology out there that can help companies gain operational efficiencies while managing their air, water and waste programs. As work becomes more digitized, real-time data can increasingly be analyzed and used to further mitigate risk and decrease costs. We are seeing an acceleration in EHS investment right now as companies face increasing visibility into their environmental performance and look to safely bring their employees back to work.

Join this webinar to:

Discover innovative ways to use technology to support your EHS goals

Learn strategies to engage key stakeholders and make a successful business case for EHS technology

Hear how leaders in the oil & gas, utility, manufacturing and other industries are utilizing technology in their EHS programs