Digital Transformation in EHS: Leading the way to the Next Normal

Companies are beginning to reopen and enter into a new phase – the ‘next normal’ while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have significant effects on the economy and how business is conducted. Many companies are revisiting their business continuity plans and looking for ways to minimize risks, increase efficiency, improve sustainability and decrease operational costs. It’s become more important than ever before to rethink old operating models and merge technology with strategy. Companies are asking themselves critical questions like:
- Can our teams work remotely and communicate effectively
- How can we streamline processes and gain cost efficiencies?
- Are there innovative ways we can meet our compliance obligations?
- How do we ensure strong institutional knowledge transfer during times of uncertainty?
Digital transformation is more than a buzzword – it’s the key to ensuring organizational resilience and helping EHS teams do more with less. From artificial intelligence to software applications and mobile devices, there is technology out there that can help companies gain operational efficiencies while managing their air, water and waste programs. As work becomes more digitized, real-time data can increasingly be analyzed and used to further mitigate risk and decrease costs. We are seeing an acceleration in EHS investment right now as companies face increasing visibility into their environmental performance and look to safely bring their employees back to work.
Join this webinar to:
- Discover innovative ways to use technology to support your EHS goals
- Learn strategies to engage key stakeholders and make a successful business case for EHS technology
- Hear how leaders in the oil & gas, utility, manufacturing and other industries are utilizing technology in their EHS programs
Speakers
Christine Wyman McCarty
Senior Product Marketing Manager
Cority
Christine is a senior product marketing manager at Cority, responsible for helping shape innovative product solutions with a deep understanding market needs. Christine has worked in cloud-based SaaS compliance software for over a decade where she has helped corporations find the value in digitizing processes and workflows. Christine has experience in both product management and implementation of B2B enterprise software for large corporate clients. Christine holds an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and a Masters degree in Information Science from Simmons University.
Margery Moore
CEO
ehsAI
Margery Moore is CEO at ehsAI. Before starting her own tech start-up in AI and Machine Learning based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Margery designed and developed multiple EHS commercial products for Bloomberg BNA. She has a BSc. and Masters in Environmental Data Management, is an informal advisor to the National Association of Environmental Managers and ACCO, and in her spare time she is President of the Salt Spring Institute for Sustainability Education & Action, an environmental charity in BC, Canada.
