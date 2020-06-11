Investing in sustainability initiatives makes environmental and economic sense, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed that.
The pandemic has had a tumultuous impact on the economy and the priorities of companies around the globe. However, it is important for corporations to continue their pursuit of a sustainable energy strategy as evidence of their effort to reduce their carbon footprint, and promote the energy transition.
Experts from Enel Green Power will elaborate on why so many companies, from different sectors and sizes, have opted for renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements and continue to do so.
This webinar will focus on:
- Why are companies continuing to invest in renewables?
- Ways to go green: Designing a green energy roadmap, while managing risk and corporate competitiveness.
- What are the options?
- What are the main challenges?
- What are the risks?
- What is a power purchase agreements (PPA)?
- How can the PPA help you achieve your sustainability goals?
- How can a company set a winning forward-looking energy strategy though PPAs, hedging and optimizing its procurement as well as avoiding possible risks?
|Speakers
|
Javier Vaquerizo
Head of Global Commercial Office
Enel Green Power
Mr. Javier Vaquerizo has been with Enel Green Power for 16 years and is currently managing the Global Commercial Office. In this role, Javier oversees the scouting, origination, structuring and pricing of long term PPAs for new renewable capacity worldwide with industrial, commercial and non-traditional off-takers. Prior to his current role, he served as head of energy management and commercial activity in Latin America and before that as head of energy management activities for the renewable portfolio in Spain and Portugal. Mr. Vaquerizo graduated in Industrial Engineering with a major degree in power systems from the Polytechnic University of Madrid.
|
Mark McGrail
Head of Commercial Office, USA & Canada
Enel Green Power
Mark is an energy industry veteran with extensive experience in the development, operations and management of large-scale renewable energy plants. He joined Enel Green Power North America in 2011 and is currently the Head of Commercial Office, USA & Canada, for Enel Green Power. In this role he is responsible for the commercial off-take contracts with corporate, utility, banking and insurance customers.
During his years with Enel Green Power, Mark has been involved in various strategic initiatives within the organization, including managing the launch of a renewable energy program focused on serving corporate and industrial customer needs. Mark’s establishment of this internal group has provided Enel with a unique ability to grow its renewable energy fleet by offering customized solutions to corporate partners.
Prior to Enel, Mark worked for First Wind Energy in both Asset Management as well as Origination. Mark graduated from Syracuse University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting..
|