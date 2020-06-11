Investing in sustainability initiatives makes environmental and economic sense, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed that.

The pandemic has had a tumultuous impact on the economy and the priorities of companies around the globe. However, it is important for corporations to continue their pursuit of a sustainable energy strategy as evidence of their effort to reduce their carbon footprint, and promote the energy transition.

Experts from Enel Green Power will elaborate on why so many companies, from different sectors and sizes, have opted for renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements and continue to do so.

This webinar will focus on:

Why are companies continuing to invest in renewables?

Ways to go green: Designing a green energy roadmap, while managing risk and corporate competitiveness. What are the options? What are the main challenges? What are the risks?

What is a power purchase agreements (PPA)?

How can the PPA help you achieve your sustainability goals?

How can a company set a winning forward-looking energy strategy though PPAs, hedging and optimizing its procurement as well as avoiding possible risks?